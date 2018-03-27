FBI asked Apple to unlock iPhone before trying all its options

Jason Cipriani/CNET

The FBI made a bigger effort to get Apple to unlock a terrorist's iPhone than it made trying to figure out how the bureau could do it itself, according to a Justice Department report.

The report, published by the DOJ's Office of the Inspector General, noted that the FBI wasn't lying when it said it couldn't crack the San Bernardino terrorist's iPhone. But the watchdog also said the FBI didn't try very hard.

The Cryptologic and Electronics Analysis Unit (CEAU), the FBI's team that cracked mobile devices, only started looking at outside methods to open the iPhone on the eve of February 16, 2016, when the FBI sent a court order to Apple.

An FBI department chief also knew one vendor was "almost 90 percent finished" with a solution for breaking through the locked iPhone before the agency reached out to Apple.

Apple declined to comment on the report.

Apple and the FBI were locked in an intense battle after the agency tried ordering the tech company to build a backdoor that would have allowed the government to unlock the iPhone. In testimonies to Congress, then-FBI director James Comey said it had no other options than to ask Apple. It turns out the FBI barely looked for other ways before asking.

The FBI did not respond to a request for comment.

In December 2015, Syed Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, killed 14 people in San Bernardino, California, and left an iPhone 5C behind. The FBI wanted to unlock it to find information on the terrorist attack. It lead to the FBI demanding that Apple unlock the device, since the agency said it couldn't do it on their own.

A day right before Apple and the FBI went to trial, the agency dropped its order, after spending almost a million dollars on an outside vendor who was able to crack open the phone. The Inspector General's report said that the CEAU chief did not want to use this solution, according to a testimony from FBI executive assistant director Amy Hess.

"She became concerned that the CEAU Chief did not seem to want to find a technical solution, and that perhaps he knew of a solution but remained silent in order to pursue his own agenda of obtaining a favorable court ruling against Apple," the report said.

The report said that no one in the FBI withheld any knowledge, but the CEAU chief was "frustrated that the case against Apple could no longer go forward."

The Inspector General wrote that its investigation suggests that the FBI did not look at all its possible options, including with the outside vendors.

After the outside vendor demonstrated it could unlock the iPhone without Apple's help, the CEAU chief confronted the FBI official who coordinated the effort, and asked, "Why did you do that for?"

The watchdog's report concluded that the FBI was telling the truth in its testimonies to Congress and its court filings, but there were multiple miscommunications among the agency's rank-and-file that lead to issues.

The FBI told the Inspector General that it was addressing the miscommunication issues, according to the document.