From smart doorbells to outdoor cameras and models with facial recognition, there are a ton of home security camera options out there. Indoor security cameras keep watch when you aren't home, looking after your valuables -- or simply monitoring a mischievous pet.

They range in price from 20 bucks up to several hundreds of dollars and offer a variety of features and specs. I've highlighted three of my favorite models below to help guide your decision if you're on the hunt for a new indoor home security camera.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET E D I T O R S ' C H O I C E Let's start with price: The Wyze Cam only costs $20. In a sea of costly security cameras, the Wyze Cam offers a killer value. Couple that with its straightforward app, easy installation and solid performance -- and you have an excellent indoor home security camera. The thing that sets it apart even more is its free two-week cloud storage and built-in microSD card slot for local storage. You have to buy a microSD card separately, but that's standard for most cams with local storage. It supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands and has a motion detection zone feature. Read more from CNET.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The $200 Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera, previously called the Netatmo Welcome, is one of the few indoor security cameras that works with HomeKit Secure Video. HomeKit Secure Video is a service that works with the iOS-only Home app. It offers 10 days of free event-based video history, stored in iCloud. Few security camera companies offer free cloud storage anymore (ahem, Arlo) -- and even fewer offer 10 full days of free cloud storage. Wyze is an exception with its two weeks of free storage, which is one reason why it's my current favorite indoor cam. The Smart Indoor Camera from Netatmo has 1080p HD live streaming, a 130-degree field of view, night vision and local storage with an included microSD card. It also has facial recognition capabilities when you create a database of friends and family members. In addition to working with HomeKit, the Smart Indoor Camera also supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. Read more from CNET.

Chris Monroe/CNET At $299, the Nest Cam IQ Indoor is definitely pricey. But it also happens to have a ton of high-end features with a lot of appeal. First, it has 1080p HD live streaming, free person alerts and 4K image sensor. That 4K image sensor allows for a feature called "Supersight" that zooms in on a person and tracks them within the camera's field of view. If you pay for Nest Aware, which starts at $5 per month, you get access to the facial recognition feature. With facial recognition, you can create a database of friends and family in the app and then receive custom alerts when the camera recognizes "Dave" or "Molly." The Nest Cam IQ Indoor also has a built-in Google Assistant speaker for general or smart-home-specific voice commands. Read more from CNET.

