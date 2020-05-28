9 great Father's Day gifts under $50

Father's Day is Sunday, June 21 this year. And thanks to the coronavirus, this will be the most unusual and bittersweet one in recent memory. Money is tight, and visiting dad is probably going to happen via a phone call or Zoom meeting. But you can still send a thoughtful gift, and there are plenty of ones that don't cost a bundle. We've rounded up some of our favorites here that cost $50 or less, including some top-notch headphones and speakers. Just make sure you order early, as many retailers are still experiencing delivery delays and stocking issues.

David Carnoy/CNET The Fiil T1X wireless earbuds deliver very good sound for the money -- there's a touch of presence boost in the treble to add clarity, which is both good and bad. Plus, they fit my ears well and I was impressed by how quickly the buds paired with my phone. These have an IP65 sweat- and water-resistance rating so they can take a sustained spray of water. Battery life is around five hours on a single charge at higher volume levels, and there's a quick charge feature that gives you two hours of juice from a 10-minute charge. The simple, fairly compact charging case charges via USB-C. The buds have touch controls and there's a companion app that allows you to tweak the sound with EQ settings (I left it on the default setting).

Ry Crist/CNET You want to upgrade dad's home Wi-Fi, but a $250 Eero is beyond your budget? No problem. This TP-Link Wi-Fi extender can create a new wireless bubble in the house for a mere $30. It's our current favorite in the category.

James Martin/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Normally $60, the Echo Dot smart speaker with a built-in digital clock is currently on sale for $45 at Amazon. That means "Alexa, what time is it?" is a question your dad will no longer need to ask. Read our Amazon Echo Dot with clock (3rd gen) review.

Amazon If dad doesn't want an Alexa microphone in the house, go for a "dumb" wireless speaker instead. The EarFun Go is $40 and delivers good sound for its compact size, with just enough bass and volume to make you think you're listening to a significantly bigger speaker. It's also fully waterproof and has up to 25 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels (it charges via USB-C). Two of these can be wirelessly connected to create a stereo pair. For $10 more, you can get EarFun's Boom ($50), which is also a solid value. It sounds slightly better but I prefer the design of the Go.

Amazon Aukey's 20,000-mAh Power Bank is relatively slim for the size of the battery and includes one USB-C port and three USB-A ports along with a Micro-USB port (you can charge the battery with either a USB-C cable or Micro-USB cable. With 3 amps of total output, you can charge one USB-C device and three USB-A devices simultaneously. The USB-C port will take the full 3 amps of power on its own if you connect only one device to it. It's currently $40, but there's a clip-and-save 20% off coupon that brings the price down to $32.

Sarah Tew/CNET The fully waterproof JBL Clip 3 is one of top micro Bluetooth speakers you can buy. The integrated carabiner framing the entire perimeter of the speaker acts as a bumper, which provides some fall protection. This is available in multiple color choices for $50. Read our JBL Clip 3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Real AirPods will run you between $129 to $159, depending where and when you buy them. But for under $50, your best alternatives are the EarFun Free. They offer wireless and USB-C charging, full water resistance and six hours of battery life between in-case charges. Oh, and for the price, they sound pretty good, too. Read our EarFun Free review.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E These days, it's nearly impossible to get a TV without a bunch of "smart" streaming apps built-in. But that's not true of older TVs, and even newer ones don't have all the top new services, like Disney Plus. Enter the Roku Streaming Stick Plus: For under $50, this plug-in streamer will deliver literally every online video service you can think of -- Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and hundreds more -- at resolutions up to 4K for under $50. Oh, and the remote will control your TV's power and volume, too. If you're looking to give that old TV a new lease on life, this is the gadget to get. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.