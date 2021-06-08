Father's Day gift idea: The 3M WorkTunes Connect Bluetooth headphones for $41

3M

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021

Any dad who works with power tools needs hearing protection. And take it from this dad; age is already taking its toll, so we don't need belt sanders, lawn mowers and circular saws speeding things along.

There are plenty of safety earmuffs out there, but then how can we listen to our Greatest Hits of the '70s playlist? Simple: add Bluetooth to the mix. For a limited time, Amazon has the . These sell elsewhere for as much as $60.

These headphones look like traditional workshop earmuffs and provide 24 decibels of noise reduction just by wearing them. But of course they're straight-up Bluetooth headphones as well -- and thanks to the passive noise reduction, Dad won't have to crank the volume to 11 just to hear his tunes.

How do they sound? I found the perfect person to evaluate the WorkTunes Connect: Cheapskate Jr. My 18-year-old is a welder and bladesmith, so he needs hearing protection all the time. His verdict? Two enthusiastic thumbs up. In fact, he's made it clear I'm not getting these back.

Amazon's price has been a bit lower in the past, so you could roll the dice and see if a proper Father's Day discount is imminent. But given the dual-purpose nature of these headphones, I think $41 and change is quite reasonable.

Your thoughts?

Read more: CNET's Father's Day Gift Guide 2021

First published last year. Updated to reflect new pricing. Removed expired bonus deal.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.