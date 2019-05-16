Father's Day gaming gifts for the badass dad

Like mom, dad's given up a lot of life-respawning time to spawn little humans, as well as playing Fortnite with them when he's more of a Forza Horizon 4 guy. Thank him for the sacrifices by helping him get back into his own gaming groove -- or feed his battle royale addiction now that you've created that monster.

At a loss as to what will thrill him? Here are some suggestions to get you started, no matter how little -- or how much -- you want to spend.

For the cutting-edge gamer: Oculus Quest ($399) Sarah Tew/CNET While the app library for Oculus' new headset is small, it's the best wireless option available -- perfect for remaining untangled in a small living room or den. But it provides an immersive VR experience with great controls and full positional tracking -- no phone, PC or game console, and costs $400, which isn't bad. If he's more PC-inclined, the pricey $200 Razer Nari Ultimate (see at Best Buy) headset for PC or PS4 adds state-of-the-art haptic feedback for wholly immersive gameplay. See at Oculus Read full review

For the gamer on the go: Nintendo Switch ($300), SteelSeries Stratus Duo ($60) or Nimbus controllers ($50) James Martin/CNET For snatching moments between carpools or meetings, get him a portable console: the Nintendo Switch. If that's too expensive a gift at $300, a controller designed to work with a phone is a lot more affordable and still gives an edge when jumping into a quick battle royale. The $50 SteelSeries Nimbus (see at Amazon) is good for iPhone devotees, while the $60 Stratus Duo (see at Amazon) goes with a Galaxy -- or any other Android phone or Windows PC. See at Amazon Read full review

For the cable-free space: Logitech Lightspeed G903 mouse ($100), G613 keyboard ($79), SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset ($126) Sarah Tew/CNET If dad shares his gaming space with mom, clutter is the enemy -- and if there are no wires, it's easier to swap peripherals if he's a claw and she's a fingertip or if he's on the mechanical-switch team and she plays membrane. Logitech's sub-$100 each wireless mouse and mechanical keyboard (see at Amazon) play way above their price. And the $126 Arctis 7 wireless headset (see at Amazon) is one of the best around without being the most expensive one, too. See at Amazon

For the executive gamer: Razer Blade 15 ($1,500 and up) Sarah Tew/CNET Razer's gaming gear is almost uniformly great, if pricey, and doesn't go overboard on the gaming bling. The $1,500 Blade 15 has the minimalist aesthetic to look at home in a sea of MacBooks, but is ready for mayhem after a long day at work. And the laptops are fast, despite being thin and relatively light. See at Razer Read full review

For the unconventional dad: Microsoft Xbox Adaptive Controller ($100) James Martin/CNET When you're in that demon-killing mood, you should be able to frag with the best of them. Help your dad overcome the frustration of using mainstream game controllers with Microsoft's $100 Xbox Adaptive Controller. It maps all the typical controller functions to a design that requires less coordination to operate. While it works with an Xbox console, it also works with PC games. See at Microsoft Read preview

