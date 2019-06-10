Get your dad a discounted Apple Watch for Father's Day

Father's Day is this Sunday -- June 16. And if you don't have a gift yet, we have a suggestion (as long as your dad isn't an Android user): An Apple Watch.

Surprising your dad with an Apple Watch this Father's Day works on three fronts:

1. Your dad likely has enough ties.

2. Your dad likely enjoys gadgets.

3. Your dad likely appreciates that you're getting a good discount.

You can find Apple Watch Series 3 or Series 4 models on sale and can help him set up his new smartwatch while you regale him with your tale of finding his wonderful, thoughtful Father's Day gift at a great price. An Apple Watch will not only help your dad stay punctual and experiment with watch apps, but the health-monitoring features of the Series 3 and Series 4 models can alert him to serious health conditions. Even better: The newly announced features of WatchOS 6, coming as a free upgrade this fall, will make these watches even better in the near future.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm): $199 (save $80) James Martin/CNET The previous-generation Apple Watch lacks the electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) feature of the Series 4, but it it has great heart health features that don't require the EKG. A Series 3 watch can both alert its user if it detects abnormally high or low heart rates during a period of inactivity, which can help catch some serious medical conditions such as AFib. The Series 3 also has a similarly sleek design and a number the same specs as the Series 4 and can be had for less. For more, read CNET's in-depth comparison of the Series 3 vs. Series 4. $199 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm): $229 (save $80) The larger of the two sizes is the best option for most dads. $229 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS+Cellular, 38mm): $299 (save $80) Cellular connectivity adds $100 to the cost of the watch (plus an extra charge to your dad's monthly phone bill), but it lets him leave his phone behind and still stay connected. $299 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS+Cellular, 42mm): $329 (save $80) The larger size with cellular connectivity is still a deal at its current discount. $329 at Walmart

You'll find the same discounts on Amazon for the Apple Watch Series 3. For the GPS-only models, the 38mm model is available in the black or white sport band, but only the black sport band is discounted for the larger, 42mm model.

For the smaller 38mm, GPS+Cellular Series 3 watch, only the white sport band model is $80 off.

For he larger 42mm GPS+Cellular Series 3 watch, both the black and white sport band models are $80 off, but those are the only two colors offered.

Apple Watch Series 4 discounts for Dad

Amazon also has the Apple Watch Series 4 at discount and with a wide variety of color choices.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm): $339 (save $60) The Series 4 is a bit sleeker and faster than the Series 3 and can notify your dad of high or irregular heart rhythms that could signal potentially life-threatening conditions like atrial fibrillation. It also has a built-in electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) feature and will alert your dad's emergency contacts if he takes a bad fall. $349 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm): $379 (save $50) For bigger dads, the larger model is also discounted. $379 at Amazon

