'Fate of the Furious' may be zooming toward 3 hours long

Better pass on the jumbo-sized Icee when you go to "The Fate of the Furious," the eighth film in the "Fast and the Furious" movie series.

According to the Internet Movie Database, as first spotted by Polygon.com, the upcoming movie clocks in at 2 hours and 40 minutes, which would make it the longest in the franchise by a couple of laps at least. "Furious 7," which came out in 2015, is currently the longest, at 2 hours 17 minutes.

Universal Pictures did not immediately respond to CNET's request for confirmation of the run time.

If the new movie length is correct, it makes the original "Fast and the Furious," which came out in 2001, almost look like a TV show. Its relatively short and sweet run time of 1 hour 46 minutes brings it in almost a full hour shorter.

The upcoming film stars Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Kurt Russell, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, among others. It's scheduled for US and UK release on April 14, with no Australia release date yet.

