Video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

Keep a close eye on your pet bunnies. Iconic '80s movie Fatal Attraction is getting reimagined as a series on Paramount Plus.

The 1987 psychosexual thriller starred Glenn Close as Alex, a successful editor who becomes increasingly obsessed and unhinged after a brief affair with a married lawyer named Daniel, played by Michael Douglas.

"I will not be ignored," she tells him after he makes it clear their liaison was a one-and-done type of thing. She then goes on to terrorize him, his wife and daughter and do something really bad to the clan's cute little rabbit.

Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock, Masters of Sex) will star as Alex, with additional cast members to be announced.

With its portrayal of a strong career woman who's also tremendously unstable, the movie hasn't exactly aged well. But Paramount Plus promises the show will get a contemporary spin.

"The new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity, through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control," ViacomCBS' streaming service said in a statement.

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer.

"Alexandra brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon, but has thus far only been told from the male gaze," said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series.

The series has yet to get a release date.