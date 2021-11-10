If you think about fast-food chain Arby's, you probably imagine its hat logo or a stack of roast beef sandwiches. Now you'll think of Arby's and conjure images of martinis with french fries as swizzle sticks. Arby's is coming out with two fry-flavored vodkas.

The Arby's vodkas are, naturally, distilled from a base of potatoes rather than grains. Tattersall Distilling in Minnesota is making the spirits.

"The Curly Fry Vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, and preserves the distinguished and authentic flavor profile of the traditional Arby's Curly Fry," Arby's parent company Inspire Brands said in a statement on Tuesday. "The Crinkle Fry Vodka is a subtle tribute to its namesake, made with real kosher salt and sugar to honor the rich tradition of salted potato shapes."

The vodkas will be bottled at 80 proof. Adventurous drinkers will also be able to try some cocktail recipes, including a Bloody Mary that calls for Arby's Horsey sauce, a horseradish concoction. Instead of a slice of celery, Arby's suggests a mozzarella stick for a topper.

The oddball vodka collection will go on sale via Arbysvodka.com on Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. PT in extremely limited supplies. A bottle costs $60 and includes shipping. But don't get too excited just yet. You have to be 21 or over, and the spirits will only ship to certain states: California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, West Virginia and Wyoming, and Washington DC as well.

The shipping restrictions means I will have to go without this vodka despite my pedigreed culinary history of drinking mustard beer, eating hot dog ice cream and inhaling Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew. So if you get your hands on some Arby's fry-liquor, please let me know how it goes so I can live vicariously through you.