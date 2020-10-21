Fast and Furious movies to end with Fast 10 and Furious 11

Enlarge Image Universal Pictures

The Fast and Furious movie series will cut its engines for the final time after two more films. After F9 opens in 2021, Fast and Furious 10 and 11 will be the last in the tire-shredding series.

The concluding two films featuring Vin Diesel's road-racing crime crew will be directed by Justin Lin, who's steered five previous Fast+Furious films including the forthcoming ninth installment. Originally planned for May this year, F9 was one of the first blockbusters to bump its release date because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's now expected an entire year later in May 2021.

The release dates of the final Fast/Furious movies are as yet unknown -- F10 was supposed to premiere in the slot now taken by F9. We also don't know what they'll be called. Fast 10 and Furious 11? Fast and Furious: Endgame?

Since its debut in 2001, the Fast and Furious series has banked box office billions for film studio Universal, especially in China and other international markets. So while the main series will end, Variety reports spinoffs following other characters may continue on the same road as 2019's Hobbs and Shaw with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.