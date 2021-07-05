Fast and Furious fans celebrate F9 with Vin Diesel 'I got family' memes

Universal Pictures

Porch bombs, tanker heists, torpedos and physics-defying jumps from skyscrapers -- the Fast and Furious franchise is filled with the silly and the ludicrous. Yet the most improbable takeaway? It has us thinking about family.

F9, the ninth installment, recently hit theaters and memes are zooming in, featuring Dominic Toretto's famous line from 2015's Furious 7, "I don't have friends. I got family." The family man, played by Vin Diesel, retires from living his life "one quarter mile at a time" in the latest flick to settle down with his wife and son.

The memes reflect the power of family, a power which can -- as you can see below -- defy everything from Marvel's Loki to gravity itself.

If Vin Diesel fought Loki in Avengers pic.twitter.com/3Ji5r9vZ8u — Shivam (@ShivamChatak) July 5, 2021

The Vin Diesel memes are actually killing me, Fast & Furious is really the gift that keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/IEjX3buWlD — Luce 🌸 (@LucePlaysPS5) July 5, 2021

So that's what happened to Lightning Mcqueen pic.twitter.com/v1zmeHtq1z — Cursed Animation tweets (@CursedAniFrames) July 5, 2021

“Thanos is strong but not as strong as family” : Vin Diesel pic.twitter.com/UgGGosmR4H — Shivam (@ShivamChatak) July 5, 2021

Vin Diesel V Megatron. Let's Go 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Gci1Vhqs9 — Tom (@TomMCJL) July 5, 2021

Vin Diesel in John Wick universe. pic.twitter.com/MATwe9FRnh — Shivam (@ShivamChatak) July 5, 2021

Vin diesel memes is what's carrying 2021 pic.twitter.com/5h24Rnw9Rh — dhanush (@DhanushrenK) July 5, 2021

“Poor Peter Parker. No mother, no father, no uncle. All alone”



“He’s not alone” pic.twitter.com/kUpy7JB6V2 — Yassin (@YassinLNey) July 5, 2021

These Vin Diesel memes are legendary pic.twitter.com/ILVoKinKRE — Mamba Lamba (@mambalambaa) July 5, 2021

I am very much loving that Vin Diesel saying “Family” is becoming such a popular meme. I can’t get enough of them. pic.twitter.com/GKA20SgnH8 — Chris Lee (@C_lee64) July 5, 2021

These Vin Diesel memes are killing me dude 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/401lqqSVel — Rozstradamus (@RozkieSan) July 4, 2021

F9 hit theaters in the US on June 25 and has since accelerated past the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office.