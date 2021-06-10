F9's Jurassic World preview will tell the mosquito's story. At last!

Universal Pictures

We've seen Jurassic Park from the human perspective. Now, a whole year before Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters, we'll get to see the mosquito's story. Finally!

Jurassic World: Dominion doesn't hit hits theaters until this time next year. But Universal Studios is attaching a "special extended preview" to IMAX theater screenings of the new Fast and Furious movie F9, opening June 24 in the US. The five-minute scene takes us to a time we haven't previously seen in the franchise: the Cretaceous era (not the Jurassic era -- none of the franchises' dinosaurs are actually from that era, trivia fans).

The last movie, 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ended with dinosaurs finally escaping the confines of the park to roam free in the world. Dominion picks up in this new dino-infested reality, and the preview footage will include seven new dinosaurs.

It all started here. Be the first to see an exclusive extended preview of #JurassicWorldDominion only on @IMAX screenings of #F9. pic.twitter.com/8Dncf3nm7X — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 9, 2021

Dominion opens June 10, 2022. It's the third and final film in the Jurassic World series (and sixth in the overall franchise). It will unite Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard with original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.