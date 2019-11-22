You may have heard of Toonces the Driving Cat. Now meet Max the Driving Dog.
The Port St. Lucie Police Department in Florida shared a video of Max's driving skills with Facebook on Friday.
The backstory on the Thursday incident is a bit odd. The driver made a wrong turn into a cul-de-sac, stopped the car, stepped out and accidentally closed the door with Max the dog inside. Max hit the shifter, sending the car into reverse. It circled the dead end for about an hour until the police arrived.
"The owner provided police with an extra car fob, however it was inoperable due to a dead battery, so police gained access by approaching the car and entering the code on the key pad located on the driver side door," the department said.
The car was a 2003 Mercury Sable, which isn't exactly a hot rod. It struck a mailbox during its donuts. "No injuries were reported, and the car sustained minor damage. Max was fine, healthy and happy!" the police said.
Florida station WPBF spoke with a resident of the cul-de-sac, who described Max as "a big black lab or something."
Twitter is always quick to hail an unlikely animal hero (hello, #PizzaRat) and Florida dog has earned the love. "It's a common mistake, he forgot to put the car in bark," wrote author Chuck Wendig.
The phrase "Florida Man" has become an internet in-joke and meme, referencing bizarre news stories starring male residents of Florida. Twitter was only too happy to set the man aside and instead cheer for Florida dog.
"Calling it now: Florida Dog is the new Florida Man," wrote Twitter user Tom Dennis.
Twitter user JP Drake Enterprises seems to have figured out why Max was backing up: "Most dogs just use their legs to chase their tails. This one uses a sedan."
There's no word on whether or not Max caught his tail.
Fast and fur-ious Florida dog takes car out for a spin
