Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

You may have heard of Toonces the Driving Cat. Now meet Max the Driving Dog.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department in Florida shared a video of Max's driving skills with Facebook on Friday.

Car circles the cul-de-sac with ‘MAX’ locked inside On November 21, 2019 at around 8:07 am, officers went to the 2600 block of SW Edith Court, Port St. Lucie, FL for reports of a dog locked inside of a car (2003 Silver Mercury Sable) circling the cul-da-sac while in the reverse gear. While on scene, police learned the owner of the car made a wrong turn onto SE Edith Court, therefore he (owner) stopped his car, stepped out and while doing so, he shut the door leaving the dog inside. The dog named MAX accidently hit the shifter into reverse causing the car to circle the cul-de-sac, leaving the owner locked out of the car. As the car circled the cul-de-sac, it struck and damaged a mailbox. The owner provided police with an extra car fob, however it was inoperable due to a dead battery, so police gained access by approaching the car and entering the code on the key pad located on the driver side door. No injuries were reported, and the car sustained minor damage. MAX was fine, healthy and happy! Posted by Port St. Lucie Police Department on Friday, November 22, 2019

The backstory on the Thursday incident is a bit odd. The driver made a wrong turn into a cul-de-sac, stopped the car, stepped out and accidentally closed the door with Max the dog inside. Max hit the shifter, sending the car into reverse. It circled the dead end for about an hour until the police arrived.

"The owner provided police with an extra car fob, however it was inoperable due to a dead battery, so police gained access by approaching the car and entering the code on the key pad located on the driver side door," the department said.

The car was a 2003 Mercury Sable, which isn't exactly a hot rod. It struck a mailbox during its donuts. "No injuries were reported, and the car sustained minor damage. Max was fine, healthy and happy!" the police said.

Florida station WPBF spoke with a resident of the cul-de-sac, who described Max as "a big black lab or something."

Twitter is always quick to hail an unlikely animal hero (hello, #PizzaRat) and Florida dog has earned the love. "It's a common mistake, he forgot to put the car in bark," wrote author Chuck Wendig.

it's a common mistake, he forgot to put the car in barkhttps://t.co/Yvx5zF8qi7 — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) November 22, 2019

The phrase "Florida Man" has become an internet in-joke and meme, referencing bizarre news stories starring male residents of Florida. Twitter was only too happy to set the man aside and instead cheer for Florida dog.

"Calling it now: Florida Dog is the new Florida Man," wrote Twitter user Tom Dennis.

Calling it now: Florida Dog IS the new Florida Man. — Tom Dennis (@thomasadennis) November 22, 2019

Twitter user JP Drake Enterprises seems to have figured out why Max was backing up: "Most dogs just use their legs to chase their tails. This one uses a sedan."

Most dogs just use their legs to chase their tails. This one uses a sedan [Florida] https://t.co/JNhjOf1xt1 — JP Drake Enterprises (@JPDrakeEnt) November 22, 2019

There's no word on whether or not Max caught his tail.