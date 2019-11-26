Farming Simulator 19 and Tomb Raider are the free Stadia Pro games for December

Giants Software

Google Stadia is up and running, and pro subscribers will receive the next pair of free games in December. Farming Simulator 19 and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition will be available for free at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Dec. 1.

One of the features for the $9.99 a month Stadia Pro subscription is a selection of free games each month similar to Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus. Destiny 2 and Samurai Shodown were made available for free in November for the cloud gaming service and will stay on the account until the subscription is canceled.

Our Stadia Pro lineup keeps on growing! Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 are both coming to Stadia Pro in December. Just log-in & redeem them at no additional charge with Stadia Pro.



Farming Simulator 19 is from Giants Software, and as the name suggests, players simulate running a farm. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is the 2013 reboot of the series that included all additional downloadable content made for the game.

Both games will be up for grabs in the Stadia Store through the Stadia app throughout December.