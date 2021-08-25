Far Cry 6 trailer showcases Giancarlo Esposito as a menacing villain

Ubisoft

Ubisoft has unveiled its newest story trailer for Far Cry 6, the next entry in its popular open-world action franchise. Revealed during the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live stream, the trailer showcased antagonist Anton Castillo -- played by actor Giancarlo Esposito -- who uses his immense resources as the dictator and ruler of the island of Yara to push back against growing rebel forces.

The central locale of Far Cry 6 is Yara, loosely inspired by the history and setting of Cuba. Like previous Far Cry games, players explore a lush, vibrant world while reveling in the familiar open-world hijinks and fun to be expected in a Far Cry game. While Far Cry 6 looks to have a heavy, emotionally charged story, pushed to the forefront by Giancarlo Esposito's menacing performance, there's still plenty of absurd moments to find yourself knee-deep in and a bevy of oddball characters to meet.

Recently, the creative team behind Far Cry 6 at Ubisoft Toronto explained the complex and political nature of the game and how it balances absurd and over-the-top action, with a story that still grounds itself in the history of revolution within isolated countries.

"What players will find is a story that's point-of-view attempts to capture the political complexity of a modern, present-day revolution within a fictional context," stated Ubisoft Toronto narrative director Navid Khavari. "We have attempted to tell a story with action, adventure, and heart, but that also isn't afraid to ask hard questions. Far Cry is a brand that in its DNA seeks to have mature, complex themes balanced with levity and humor. One doesn't exist without the other, and we have attempted to achieve this balance with care. My only hope is that we are willing to let the story speak for itself first before forming hard opinions on its political reflections."

This trailer debuted during Opening Night Live, hosted by gaming personality Geoff Keighley. This event kicks off the week of events for Gamescom 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gamescom -- once an in-person event held in Cologne, Germany -- has transitioned into a week-long digital event, spread across different streams.