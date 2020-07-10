Far Cry 6 cover leaks with Giancarlo Esposito, Ubisoft promises more news Sunday

Ubisoft

The next iteration of Far Cry is coming. After box art and a game description leaked on the Hong Kong PlayStation Store featuring actor Giancarlo Esposito, Ubisoft confirmed that the star of Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian will appear in Far Cry 6.

In a tweet sent Friday morning from the official Far Cry account, the developer teased in a tweet that "Anton would not be pleased," with footage of a virtual Esposito lighting a cigar. The developer promises more information on the new game at its UbiForward event on Sunday, July 12.

Anton would not be pleased. See you on Sunday at #UbiForward. pic.twitter.com/HieToJzDxp — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) July 10, 2020

As for what else fans can expect, the leak, which has subsequently been pulled, shared a few additional details. According to GameSpot, Far Cry 6 will take place in Yara, which the site notes "is described as a tropical paradise in need of restoration to its former glory."

The description adds that Yara is ruled by a "ruthless" dictator, Anton Castillo, who together with his son Diego, is willing to do whatever it takes to restore their nation, sparking a revolution.

Far Cry 6 has leaked, stars Giancarlo Esposito and will have a free next-gen upgrade https://t.co/pHgXL9LsYh pic.twitter.com/nuMkch4k31 — GameSpot (@GameSpot) July 10, 2020

Judging by the Ubisoft tweet, it appears that Esposito will be playing a role that should fit well with the actor's notable history of ruthless villains like Breaking Bad's Gus Fring. Esposito was nominated for two Emmys for his portrayal of the meth kingpin, first in 2008 for the original show and later for reprising the role in the spin-off, Better Call Saul, in 2019.

According to the posting, the new game is due out on Feb. 18, 2021, with the leaked page revealing that those who purchase Far Cry 6 for PlayStation 4 should also be able to upgrade to a PlayStation 5 copy for free.