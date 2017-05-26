Far Cry 5 trailer brings the fight to disenfranchised America

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Andrew Gebhart/CNET

The first trailer for Far Cry 5 feels oddly prescient. The latest entry in the open world shooter franchise by Ubisoft takes place in a fictional area of Montana called Hope County. In it, you're fighting a cult of disenfranchised, hyper-religious Americans that turn to violence.

"My children, I'm here to tell you that suffering is a choice," the cult leader calmly bestows these words upon his faithful as the game shows the scenery you'll be exploring. The announcement trailer finishes with a few action-packed sequences showing off the series' trademark shooting.

You'll be tasked with freeing the town from the grip of the cult. Check out the trailer below. Far Cry 5 is due out on February 27, 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.