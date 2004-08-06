Fantasy football fans turn to cell phones

Fantasy football league participants can now download up-to-the-minute statistics, player comparisons and other content from The Sporting News onto their Sprint cell phone. The $4-a-month service will soon be available to subscribers of other major U.S. wireless carriers, according to a representative for Vindigo Studios, which is providing Sprint with the Sporting News content.

Cell phone service providers have high hopes for such data services, which they are counting on to offset dramatic, competition-driven declines in the price of a cell phone call, their primary moneymaker.