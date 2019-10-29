Jelly Comb

Calling all Xbox One owners (and people who need gifts for Xbox One owners): This is the best $9 you'll spend all week. Perhaps all month. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Vogek Direct via Amazon has the Jelly Comb Dual Charging Dock with Batteries for just $8.99 with promo code E6H5SO9O.

It's a simple solution, but an ingenious and effective one. The kit includes two rechargeable battery packs compatible with all Xbox One controllers. It also includes a stand that plugs into one of the Xbox's USB ports. You can use a USB AC adapter if you prefer, but Jelly Comb doesn't supply one.

You have to place the controllers just so on the stand for proper connectivity, but once you get the knack of it, it's easy. The stand's two LEDs show red when the controllers are charging, green when they're done.

I own one of these and use it with a pair of standard Xbox One controllers. Verdict: Works as advertised, best $9 I've spent on my console.

Now playing: Watch this: Google Assistant comes to Xbox One, Uber revamps app

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.