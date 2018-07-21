Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald trailer introduces Nicolas Flamel to Comic-Con 2018

Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Brothers dropped a new trailer for Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald today.

"The fate of one. The future of all."

Th trailer shows a young Newt Scamander at Hogwarts in class with Professor Dumbledore. Later we see Grindelwald preaching his vision to wizards, and potentially "rising to dominance." We see the Niffler again (still collecting those shiny coins), and Newt being guided by Dumbledore.

"You're too good Newt, you never met a monster you couldn't love," we hear Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein say.

And finally, we get a look at Nicolas Flamel in all his, three-centuries-old glory.

A new poster was also released, with the text "Who will change the future?" over a deathly hallows symbol and a cast photo.

Johnny Depp also made an appearance on stage in full costume as Gellert Grindelwald for the panel.

The film also unveiled a new poster earlier from Minalima, and it's beautiful.

Fantastic Beasts 2 also stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski and Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone. It arrives Nov. 15 in Australia and Nov. 16 in the US and UK.