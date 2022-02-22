Biden Announces Sanctions Spotify's Car Thing Arrives Sony's PlayStation VR2 Headset Slack Is Down for Some Trump's Social Media App National Margarita Day: Freebies and Deals

Fantasmic and World of Color Are Finally Returning to Disneyland

The Main Street Electrical Parade has also been updated for its 50th anniversary with characters from Encanto and other Disney and Pixar movies.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
Disneyland Main Street Electrical Parade

The new finale for the Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland.

 Disney/Disney Pixar

Disneyland is finally bringing back all of its nighttime spectaculars almost a year since reopening after a year-long COVID pandemic closure. While it's been putting on the Mickey's Mix Magic fireworks show for a few months now, Disneyland on Tuesday announced the Disneyland Forever fireworks will return on April 22, along with the beloved Main Street Electrical Parade.

World of Color will also return to California Adventure on April 22, while Fantasmic will return to Disneyland on May 28.

Disney Parks has also unveiled a seven-segment "grand finale" float for the 50th anniversary of the Main Street Electrical Parade. Concept art for the brightly lit neon display includes Disney and Pixar characters like Mirabel and Antonio from Encanto, as well as Jasmine and Aladdin, Mowgli, Raya, Anna and Elsa, Pocahontas, Mulan, Moana, Tiana, Miguel, Hercules, Merida and the Blue Fairy.

The characters resemble the child-like dolls from Disneyland's It's A Small World ride, and the float's design takes inspiration from Mary Blair's iconic Small World art. The parade will now finish with a stylized version of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

For now, Disneyland Forever fireworks will only run on weekends, while Mickey's Mix Magic will still be shown on Mondays through Thursdays until the end of spring. Disneyland Forever will become a nightly show in summer. 