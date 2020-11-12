Fantasian, Proxi and Wonderbox: All the Apple Arcade games we can't wait to play

Mistwalker

Since its launch a year ago, Apple's subscription mobile gaming service Apple Arcade has released over 135 games to play across the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. Some of the breakout games on the $5-a-month service include The Enchanted World, Where Cards Fall and Shinsekai: Into the Depths. One of the most anticipated games, The Pathless from Annapurna Interactive and Giant Squid, just launched on Thursday.

Apple Arcade has been steadily releasing new games every week or so, as well as updating others. Even though the gaming service has amassed an impressive catalog of games, we're still waiting on some of the biggest titles promised at launch. Here are the games we can't wait to play once they're available.

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Developer: Ustwo Games

Apple

From the creative minds of the Monument Valley series and Assemble with Care comes a timely new game about a kid on a journey to make a difference in the world. Alba goes to visit her grandparents on a Mediterranean island, but everything isn't as it should be -- namely, the ecosystem is in danger from litter. Work together with others on the island to start a movement and save the island.

The Artful Escape

Developer: Annapurna Interactive

Annapurna Interactive/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

The Artful Escape tells the story of teenage guitar prodigy Francis Vendetti. On the night of his first performance, Francis finds himself on a psychedelic quest of self discovery. Along the way, he battles dead folk legends and, at times, his own imagination.

The Artful Escape was first announced at E3 2017 and was listed in the Apple Arcade lineup last year. The X019 trailer promises a colorful, neon, musical side-scroller.

Enter the Construct



Developer: Directive Games

Apple

Not many details were available about Enter the Construct last year, except that it was expected to be available at Apple Arcade's launch. At that time, the images and videos showed the game as a first-person sci-fi shooter. Since then, there has been little to no information about Enter the Construct, so it's possible it's taken on a new name or has been canceled. CNET reached out to Directive Games and we'll update when we hear back.

Fantasian

Developer: Mistwalker

Mistwalker

Fantasian's creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, a mastermind behind multiple RPGs including Final Fantasy, posts updates about the upcoming JRPG game fairly regularly on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. If you're excited about Fantasian, you can scroll through Sakaguchi's social media and get a look at the game's concept art and its handcrafted dioramas as they're being built. Mistwalker has posted designs of New Town En, Magitech Factory in Machine City, Secret Base and the Water City of Vence from the game.

HitchHiker

Developers: Mad About Pandas

HitchHiker/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

HitchHiker is a mystery puzzle game where you play as the hitchhiker who doesn't remember anything about their identity, their past or their destination. You'll travel with five different drivers and make choices in the conversations that can help you remember your dark secrets. Solve environmental puzzles, keep an eye out for clues everywhere and make alliances -- but remember that nothing is what it seems.

Proxi



Developers: Will Wright and Gallium Artists

Team Proxi/Twitter

Proxi is an AI simulation game from The Sims creator Will Wright. The game is built out of the player's memories, using them as building blocks in the 3D world. Instead of creating a city or a house, as the player would do in The Sims, Proxi models the brain. You can store memories and millions of interconnected concepts, according to the website.

Ultimate Rivals: The Court

Developer: Bit Fry

Bit Fry/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

This is a basketball-based follow-up to last year's Ultimate Rivals: The Rink, which was a hyped-up three-on-three ice hockey game where you played as real stars from all kinds of sports -- with added superpowers. Future iterations of the game could bring football, baseball or soccer to Apple Arcade.

Warp Drive

Developer: Supergonk

Apple

Warp Drive is an arcade-style racing game where players can "warp," or teleport, to take shortcuts and hidden routes on the racetrack. Compete in high speed racing battle tournaments and upgrade your vehicle to stand a better chance of winning.

Wonderbox

Developer: Aquiris

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

When Wonderbox, formerly Box Project, was announced for Apple Arcade, there weren't many details available aside from a photo of a cardboard box. Now, the action adventure game is due out soon, has an official name, and looks like fun for the whole family.

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes

Developers: Firefly Games

Apple

If you enjoyed playing Pinball Wizard, Apple Arcade is getting another Pinball-style game soon -- this time with zombies. Stay one step ahead of undead hordes and fight a boss at the end of each level. The world keeps changing, so think fast and adapt in this game with tower-defense elements.