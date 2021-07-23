Fans take a swing at Cleveland Indians changing name to Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Indians baseball team announced Friday that the team will change its name to the Cleveland Guardians. Actor Tom Hanks narrated the video announcing the name change, which came after the "Indians" name had been criticized for years as racist. Hanks once acted in Cleveland theater and is reportedly a big fan of the team. The video also features the song Little Black Submarines by the Black Keys, who are from Akron, Ohio.
Cleveland's new name was inspired by giant Art Deco statues on the city's Hope Memorial Bridge that are known as the Guardians of Traffic. The team will keep its blue and red color scheme, and a new logo featuring a winged baseball is also inspired by the Guardians statues. The team will finish out the current season as the Indians.
Guardians of Traffic
There was some positive social media reaction to the new name, though some people had fun with it, and others didn't like the choice.
"Yup, we named our team after bridge statues," said one Twitter user.
Winging it
The winged baseball logo earned some attention.
Saving money on logos
Other people also noted that "Guardians" and "Indians" end in the same five letters, and joked that the team's owners, the Dolan family, could save some money as a result.
Stay tuned for more social media name-change commentary someday soon. The Washington Football Team, formerly the Redskins, has yet to announce its new name.