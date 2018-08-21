Marshmallows toast the news that Veronica Mars may come to Hulu

Warner Bros

Good news for the Marshmallows: beloved mystery drama Veronica Mars might be coming back.

Veronica Mars starred Kristen Bell as a teen private investigator who was often compared with Nancy Drew. The show ran from 2004 to 2007, with a big-screen movie that got its start on Kickstarter hitting theaters in 2014.

Variety cites an unnamed source saying that the show is being revived by Hulu, with Bell returning as Veronica, series creator Rob Thomas serving as writer, and original studio Warner Bros. Television producing the show. No information on the plot or setting was revealed.

Hulu had no comment.

The show is known for its exceedingly loyal fans, dubbed "Marshmallows" from a line in the pilot. And even without a confirmation from Hulu, fans on Twitter welcomed the report, many sharing GIFs from the show or of Bell.

"I'm over the moon about this," wrote Chris Duckworth on Twitter. "One of my favorite shows."

Wrote another fan, "(Too) freaking excited. My favorite show. My whole family pretty much knows every episode by how constantly I watched it haha so happy right now! Veronica Mars was my idol then and today it is Kristen Bell."

Between this and #Buffy coming back, I know @TinyLumber just did a quadruple back flip back to the early 2000's. — JustIncredible (@notjust_thebest) August 21, 2018

I am so happy about this! Loved Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell returning. Really hoping the rest of the main cast as well, loved them all. #VeronicaMars — marmstr all about Friz/QueenGabi (@marmstron14) August 21, 2018

To freaking excited. My favorite show. My whole family pretty much knows every episode by how constantly I watched it haha so happy right now! Veronica Mars was my idol then and today it is kristen bell.♡♡ — Christine (@blndbombshell1) August 21, 2018

I’m over the moon about this. One of my favorite shows. pic.twitter.com/T9YCn7lUwY — Chris Duckhorn (@CDuckhorn) August 21, 2018

Although the Variety report said it wasn't yet known if other cast members would return, many of Bell's co-stars, including Tina Majorino, Chris Lowell, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra and Ryan Hansen, did act in the 2014 film.