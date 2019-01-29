Fans beg Maroon 5 to cover SpongeBob SquarePants song at Super Bowl

Will Super Bowl LIII be the best day ever for SpongeBob SquarePants fans?

Stephen Hillenburg, who created the animated sponge, died in November. Ever since, fans have been urging Super Bowl organizers and halftime entertainers Maroon 5 to honor Hillenburg's character at the upcoming game.

A Change.org online petition asking that the SpongeBob song Sweet Victory be performed at the halftime show has earned more than 1.1 million signatures as of this writing. Why this song? In the season 2 episode where it appears, SpongeBob performs the song with a marching band at the Bubble Bowl, his universe's equivalent of the Super Bowl. He really belts it out, too, true power-ballad style.

A representative for Maroon 5 did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But on Jan. 13, the band tweeted out a Super Bowl-themed hype video, and SpongeBob makes an appearance.

More evidence that the Super Bowl might have a spongy influence: Numerous sites have shared what appears to be a series of Facebook posts from Rodger Bumpass, who voices Squidward on the show, announcing that Squidward will introduce the halftime show. Bumpass' posts aren't public, and he did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 3 on CBS, CNET's sister station.

