FanDuel applauds Supreme Court decision on sports betting

Bill Clark /Getty

Gambling sites got some potentially good news Monday.

A federal ban on sports gambling is unconstitutional, according to the Supreme Court.

"This decision allows us to bring the passion and engagement we have seen among our users to new and expanded marketplaces and create a sports betting product that fans will love," said FanDuel, a site for fantasy sports, in a statement.

This ruling would leave it to states to decide whether to legalize betting on sports, which could open up opportunity for online betting sites.

In a 7-2 decision, the Supreme Court struck down the federal law called the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, which dates back to 1992.