Spider-Man: No Way Home ticket presales are highest since Avengers: Endgame

Marvel/Sony

Spider-Man: No Way Home took down a number of ticket sites when advance ticket presales went live on Monday, and it seems like demand may have hit pre-pandemic levels. The upcoming Tom Holland-starring Spidey movie needed just two hours to pass earlier Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Widow and take the company's record for best first-day presales in 2021, according to Fandango.

No Way Home arrives in theaters Dec. 17.

While the ticket service didn't disclose how many tickets were purchased through its site, it did say that No Way Home had "the best advance ticket sales on Fandango since 2019's Avengers: Endgame," with first-day presales for this new film higher than pre-pandemic releases like Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Star Wars movies Rogue One, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

The interest level in Spidey tickets has gotten so high that a number of eBay listings have appeared with scalpers looking to cash in on the demand. Whereas some are asking for thousands of dollars (and getting no real traction), CNET has noticed a few with real bids including and .