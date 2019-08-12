Fan favorite All-Clad cookware is slashed up to 80% right now

All-Clad

Whether you're a home cook or a professional chef, you likely know and love All-Clad cookware, the uber high-quality kitchen and cookware brand is made here in the U.S. from American non-stick, hard-anodized steel. While the quality of All-Clad cookware is unbeatable, the line is definitely on the pricey side. The good news is you can score MAJOR discounts on All-Clad kitchenware starting today during the HomeAndCookSales All-Clad VIP event and damaged packing sale.

Over 200 All-Clad products are on sale and these prices are some of the lowest we've seen. The sale includes a mix of products, most of which are considered 'box damaged'. This means that the packaging itself has been damaged but the products inside are brand-new and without any defects that might affect their performance.

We've rounded up some of our favorite products included in the All-Clad sale, ranging from pots to utensils, oven roasters and full cookware sets. These deep deals are limited and sure to go quickly as damaged packaging sal often do.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

This hard anodized 10-piece nonstick cookware set is seriously a steal at over 67% off. The set includes 8-inch and 10-inch frying pans, 2-qt and 3-qt saucepans with lids, an 8-qt stockpot with a lid, and a 4-qt sauté pan with a lid.

A non-stick griddle just might change the way you approach the stovetop forever. With crazy amounts of surface space that give you gorgeous summer grill marks this will be your new best friend for steaks, burgers, chicken and fish.

This stainless steel pan is perfect for family favorite dishes such as lasagna and casseroles. It features large grip handles and a lid, making it that much easier to bring a dish to a pot-luck or dinner party.

This All-Clad hard anodized nonstick cookware set includes a 4-qt soup pot with a lid and an 8-qt stockpot with a lid, 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch frying pans, 2-qt and 3-qt saucepans with lids and a 4-qt sauté pan with a lid.

This stainless steel kitchen toolset includes a large ladle, large spoon, slotted spoon, solid turner, and a 13-inch fork. It also comes with a stainless steel canister to hold everything and help you save room in your drawers.

Say hello to your new favorite hard-anodized non-stick frying pan for everyday use. Now at over half off until supplies last.

Use this stainless steel cookware piece to roast anything and everything, such as poultry, meat and vegetables.

Check out the full All-Clad cookware sale now on the HomeAndCookSales website. Act fast so you don't miss out on these incredible deals on some of the best cookware pieces.