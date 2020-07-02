Fallout series in the works for Amazon

Screenshot by Dan Ackerman/CNET

A new series based on post-apocalyptic video game franchise Fallout is coming to Amazon. A teaser video for the new series was shared Thursday on Twitter by Amazon Studios and game developer Bethesda.

"We looked at many ways to bring #Fallout to the screen and couldn't be more excited to work with Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and the team at #KilterFilms and @AmazonStudios," reads a tweet from Bethesda.

The 23-second teaser video doesn't give much away beyond who's involved in the project. The show is being produced by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan's Kilter Films, the team behind HBO hit Westworld.

"Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time," said Joy and Nolan in a release. "Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we're incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios."

The series is currently in development, according to the release, but no word yet on when it'll land on Amazon Prime Video.