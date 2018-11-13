Fallout 76 launches a day early for some players

Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda gave us a hard date for the apocalypse: Fallout 76 was set to launch on Nov. 14 at midnight. The company's doomsday clock is apparently running fast -- the servers for the online dystopian adventure game are already live for hundreds of PC, PS4 and Xbox One players.

Although the game hasn't officially launched in every region, the early access seems to be due to the international rollout: The game is supposed to go live at midnight, local time, in each country. Bethesda's New Zealand and Australian Twitter accounts have already celebrated the game's launch -- access for players in other regions seems to just be a happy side effect.

And now, down under, #Fallout76 is live for Straya! 🇦🇺



Here is something we prepared earlier 😊 #OurFutureBegins pic.twitter.com/qPkOfsS2iu — Bethesda ANZ (@Bethesda_ANZ) November 13, 2018

The game still isn't live for everyone -- here at the CNET offices, we can see that the PC servers are online, but we can't actually click on the play button -- but between reports from our friends at ComicBook.com and dozens of Twitch streams, it's clear that some lucky players are already exploring the irradiated hills of West Virginia. If you already preordered Fallout 76 it's worth checking to see if you have access.

Bethesda did not immediately respond to a request for comment.