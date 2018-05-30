Fallout 76 is the next Bethesda adventure in the post-apocalyptic wasteland

Fans who've been glued to Bethesda's day-long Twitch stream were rewarded when the game publisher dropped a bombshell on Wednesday.

After teasing the world by streaming a TV showing a "Please Stand By" test pattern on the Bethesda Twitch channel, the company announced the latest entry in the Fallout universe: Fallout 76.

The annual E3 video game trade show is just weeks away, but it seems Bethesda couldn't wait that long to make its first big announcement.

The stream offered few clues during the preceding day, as the TV set shared screen time with a Vault Boy bobblehead and the occasional Bethesda staffer wandering through the shot.

The company has also recently updated a few of its biggest franchises, releasing VR and Nintendo Switch versions of Skyrim and Doom, and a VR version of 2015's Fallout 4.

The short trailer showed nothing more than a resident of one of the game's unground vaults putting on a Pip-Boy wearable computer and getting ready to celebrate "reclamation day." His jumpsuit had the number "76" stitched on the back.

No other details were available about the new game, but more information may be available at E3. And this may not be the only new Bethesda game news you'll be hearing soon. The company is planning an E3 press event in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 10.

