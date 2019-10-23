Fallout 76 adds private worlds, but it'll cost ya

Bethesda

It's been close to a year since the release of Fallout 76 and now the massively multiplayer online game (MMO) has an optional subscription. For a price, players can get certain features they've wanted since the game's launch, but not everyone is happy about the subscription.

Fallout 1st is a premium subscription for Fallout 76 that launched Wednesday. Players who pay the $12.99 a month or $99 a year will have access to their own private worlds for them and up to seven other people, which has been asked for by the game's community since its launch last November.

Included in Fallout 1st along with the private worlds are:

A Scrapbox with unlimited storage for crafting materials

A Survival Tent that will act as a fast travel point, as well as access to a sleeping bag and the player's stash

1,650 Atoms, the in-game currency, per month

Exclusive Ranger outfit

Unique icons and emotes

Fallout 76 is the first online game in the Fallout universe, which takes place in an alternative future of a post-apocalyptic US made into a wasteland by a nuclear war. Humans created giant fallout shelters to survive the war, and each of the Fallout games follows the story of a survivor of a particular shelter. In the case of Fallout 76, players explore West Virginia-inspired Appalachia.

Although the community got what they wanted with Fallout 1st, some players aren't happy. The Fallout 76 subreddit has multiple threads about news of the premium subscription. The big beef they have is that the price is steep, especially considering some paid $60 for the game when it was first released.

Another problem some say is the low number of players allowed in the private world. With a max of eight people, the big world of Appalachia may seem to be too big. Some players also seem to like the idea of being able to farm and complete quests without worrying about getting nuked by others.

Fallout 1st is currently available for purchase within Fallout 76, which is out for PS4, Xbox One and PC.