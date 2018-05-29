Fallout 5 incoming? Bethesda shares teaser

Screenshot by Michelle Starr/CNET

Fallout fans may have something to look forward to. Bethesda Game Studios, the company behind the Fallout and Elder Scrolls video game series, posted a teaser on its Twitter account on Monday telling us to #PleaseStandBy.

The tweet doesn't give much context, but it includes a retro-looking GIF that may be a nod to the Fallout series' old-school aesthetic. Could a new Fallout game be on the way?

The latest installment in the Fallout franchise was Fallout 4, but since that was released in 2015, we're itching for a new game. Will Bethesda release Fallout 5? Maybe a remastered version of an earlier game? We'll have to #PleaseStandBy to find out.

Bethesda didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.