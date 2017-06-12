Fallout 4 is finally coming to virtual reality.

After teasing that its hybrid first-person shooter/role-playing game would come to VR last year, Bethesda confirmed on Sunday that the game would be available for the HTC Vive headset in October. The company dropped a trailer, showing off some of the truly first-person perspective a player can expect when wearing the Vive.

Virtual reality is one of the hottest trends in tech, but the area still lacks compelling content to justify investment -- at least for most consumers. Getting blockbuster titles like Fallout 4 is critical in getting at least gamers, which are known to spend money on the latest tech, to embrace VR.

