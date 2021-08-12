Falling Goombas halt rides at Super Nintendo World theme park

Video screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET

A Goomba installation took a tumble at Universal Studios Japan on Monday, falling several meters and landing close to a Yoshi-themed ride at the Super Nintendo World area of the park, according to Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun.

In a video posted by a Twitter user, the Goomba decoration can be seen on the ground close to the ride, which has occupants but has stopped moving. A group of masked, uniformed people start to lift the object, which consists of four Goombas stacked on top of each other, and it appears to be heavy. The newspaper reported that no one was injured because the installation fell in a place that customers weren't meant to enter.

Goomba is a small brown character from Nintendo's Mario universe that's often an obstacle for the red-hatted hero. His face is perpetually fixed in an angry expression.

The newspaper reported that some attractions at the park were suspended until the next morning to confirm safety, and the operating company is currently investigating the cause.

Super Nintendo World opened to the public in March in Osaka after its scheduled opening date was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are two major rides: Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge and Yoshi's Adventure. Universal Studios Japan closed in late April after a surge of COVID-19 cases in Japan and reopened in June.