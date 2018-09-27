Fall TV shows return to Hulu

Colleen Hayes/NBC

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

There are so many shows returning since we're in a new season. The Good Place returns for its third season premiere. If you haven't seen it, what are you waiting for? The show was created by Michael Schur, who has written for a number of very successful comedies like The Office and Parks and Rec. Schur is also behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine. That's a pretty good pedigree.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Kristen Bell put out an announcement letting the world know that Veronica Mars is back. A new eight-episode season will run on Hulu next year. Previous seasons of the show and the film will also be on Hulu next summer.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

