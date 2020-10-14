Fall sale: Save $500 on gaming PCs at Newegg

If you're unwilling or unable to plunk down for a gaming PC with one of Nvidia's new RTX 3000 series cards, Newegg has much more affordable options that still offer plenty of power. It's running a sale right now to rival Amazon's Prime Day extravaganza with deals on wide swath of products, including a number of gaming desktops with Nvidia's previous-generation RTX 2000 series cards. Deep discounts can be had on ABS systems with RTX 2060 or 2070 graphics. And if you are willing to spend more, an Asus rig with the RTX 2080 is also on sale that also includes an option to bundle a discounted display.

ABS This mid-tower system features the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, 16GB of RAM and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's RTX lineup and offers excellent bang for the buck along with ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. For storage, the system supplies a roomy and speedy 1TB SSD. It all comes wrapped in a Rosewill ATX mid-tower case with four 120mm cooling fans with RGB LEDs and a 600-watt power supply. In a previous version of this story, I stated that a 600-watt PSU would provide the overhead needed to upgrade in the future to an RTX 3000-series GPU, but that is not the case. You'll need at least a 650-watt PSU and more likely 750 watts for Nvidia's new generation of GPUs.

Newegg This system bumps you up to the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU and the GeForce RTX 2060 Super GPU while providing the same 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD as the above model inside a different Rosewill mid-tower case with a 550-watt power PSU.

ABS This configuration features the ninth-gen Intel Core i7 9700F CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics. Also on board is a 512GB SSD of speedy storage and a 600-watt PSU. It all comes housed in the Deepcool Matrexx 50 mid-tower case that features tempered glass side and front panels and room for an E-ATX motherboard.

Asus This Asus PC features a factory-overclocked, ninth-gen Intel Core i7-9700K CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics. You also get liquid cooling, a 700-watt PSU and a hot-swappable drive tray on the front panel. On its own, the PC is discounted by $350 but you can bundle it with a 27-inch Asus gaming display and save an additional $120. The PC-and-display bundle amounts to a total of $1,919.

Save $120 on a curved gaming display

Need an inexpensive monitor to go with your new gaming PC? Newegg has a 31.5-inch curved display from Acer marked down by $120 to bring its price to a very reasonable $200.