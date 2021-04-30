Fall Guys won't be hitting Switch and Xbox this summer after all

Mediatonic

Fall Guys' battle royale chaos was due to land on Nintendo Switch and Xbox this summer, but developer Mediatonic revealed on Friday it isn't going to make that release window. However, the delay means it'll be able to include crossplay.

"So when we add new platforms, players will be able to stumble in harmony with their pals, regardless of their platform of choice," it said in a release.

The game hit PS4 and PC last August, where its 60-player hijinks and general silliness caught on with gamers to the point where it became the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time.

Last month, Fortnite owner Epic -- which is currently in a legal battle with Apple -- acquired Mediatonic.