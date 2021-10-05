Fall fashion deal: Get up to 60% off women's clothing at Gap Factory

Gap Factory

There are a lot of clothing deals out there as we inch closer to Black Friday -- and I live by the mantra of "out with the old and in with the new," especially with staples like classic tees. You can never have too many and considering how worn-out they can get, it's always a good time to get more. This deal ends at midnight tonight, so hop on over to the Gap Factory outlet website and get . Keep in mind that when you're shopping online today, there's another clearance sale going on for , which is different from the one above.

The only difference between the two concurrent sales that I could tell is that the deal for 60% off select clothing seems to apply mostly to relaxed-fit T-shirts and sweatshirts, while the 50% off women's clothing seems to offer a bit more variety with style and clothing type. You can certainly shop for both during this sale, but the offer code only works with the clearance sale for 50% off, and many items (including those shown above) are excluded from the code. Either way, getting a deep discount to reenergize your wardrobe and inspire your fall style is always worth your time.