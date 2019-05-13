Fall 2019 network TV shows go superheroic and supernatural

The CW

Television can be ruthless. Beloved shows get cancelled, others come to more natural ends. But television also giveth, which is what's happening this week as networks roll out their new fall programming in a ritual called "upfronts."

TV execs use the star-studded presentations to drum up interest from advertisers in an attempt to get them to shell out early for ads. Fans often get trailers and teasers and more details on coming programs. That's a nice side effect of what's essentially a fiesta of marketing.

Our sister site ET is on top of all the latest trailers to come out of upfronts week, but we're here to get geeky and highlight shows with fantasy, sci-fi and superhero elements. There will be a huge void left behind by Game of Thrones and we're going to need a big shovelful of fresh shows to fill it.

CBS: Evil

Evil is "a psychological mystery that examines science vs. religion and the origins of evil." While that sounds a little clinical, a creepy teaser for the show hints at supernatural elements that could appeal to fans of The X-Files and anything having to do with demons. It stars Katja Herbers (Westworld) and Mike Colter (Luke Cage). (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

CW: Batwoman

Ruby Rose takes wing this fall in Batwoman, which is sure to feature in CW's upfronts push later this week. We already have an official teaser that's little more than a glimpse of the lesbian superhero looking out over Gotham. Perhaps CW will give us something more substantial as it woos advertisers.

Fox: neXT

We don't have a lot to go on for the new Fox show neXT just yet, but we do know it centers around a rogue artificial intelligence. This one is shaping up to be a battle to save humanity. John Slattery (Mad Men) stars as a former tech company CEO.

We will update this post with more intriguing teasers and trailers as they arrive.