Falcon and Winter Soldier Marvel show confirmed for Disney Plus

Falcon and Winter Solider will be teaming up on Disney Plus.

The new Marvel teamup show got a quick promo Thursday during the Walt Disney Company's 2019 Investor Day event, where the show's logo appeared on stage. If you can't see it in the above image, here's a closer look.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed the show on stage during the event. It will join several other Marvel Cinematic Universe, shows like the previously announced Loki starring Tom Hiddleston and the newly revealed WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier will unite Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan's characters onto a "long form" show destined for the new streaming platform.