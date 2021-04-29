Apple earnings Apple AirTags Apollo 11's Michael Collins dies Stimulus check updates Biden's next stimulus plans
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Falcon and Winter Soldier making-of documentary hits Disney Plus Friday

The Assembled special gives us a look behind the scenes of the Captain America show.

Missing Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in the wake of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale? You'll find a fresh dose of Marvel Cinematic Universe fun on Disney Plus Friday. A making-of documentary will offer a look behind the scenes, along with insights from the cast and crew.

Sign up for Disney Plus

The special, which is part of Marvel Studios' Assembled series, got a trailer Thursday, which looks along the same lines as the WandaVision one that came out last month. 

Future episodes will focus on Loki, Black Widow and Hawkeye. Episodes will drop "shortly after theatrical releases and series completions," according to Marvel.

The incredible, hidden history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

See all photos