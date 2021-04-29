Falcon and Winter Soldier making-of documentary hits Disney Plus Friday

If you're missing Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in the wake of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale, you'll find a fresh dose of Marvel Cinematic Universe fun on Friday. A making-of documentary will offer a look behind the scenes, along with insights from the cast and crew.

The special, which is part of Marvel Studios' Assembled series, got a trailer Thursday, and looks along the same lines as the WandaVision one that came out last month.

Future episodes will focus on Loki, Black Widow and Hawkeye. Episodes will drop "shortly after theatrical releases and series completions," according to Marvel.