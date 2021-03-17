Marvel Studios: Legends builds The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hype

Marvel

WandaVision is done and dusted, but we're getting another Marvel Cinematic Universe show on this Friday as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier takes flight. Marvel Studios: Legends, a clip show series that revisits major Marvel moments, also got a few more episodes to get you ready.

The new ones focus on Zemo, the villain from 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and former SHIELD agent Sharon Carter, who first appeared in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Those two episodes, along with the Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes ones added a few weeks ago, should set you up nicely for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

We previously had two episodes, focused on Wanda and Vision, just before WandaVision began in January. So you can expect another before Loki kicks off on June 11.