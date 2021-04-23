Falcon and Winter Soldier finale recap: Ending and post-credits scene explained

Marvel Studios/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

The finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier landed on Friday, bringing another Marvel Cinematic Universe show to its conclusion. The episode -- entitled One World, One People -- picks up after Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) accepted the Captain America mantle and shield last week, having resolved his tension with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

They're ready to go after antinationalist Flag Smashers, who've kicked off an attack on the Global Repatriation Council in New York City.

Meanwhile, would-be Captain America successor John Walker (Wyatt Russell) is on a new path after being stripped of his title for publicly killing a helpless Flag Smasher. Empowered by the Super Soldier Serum, he's got a mysterious new boss and has forged his own shield.

These events take place six months after Avengers: Endgame. Let's take to the skies and dive into SPOILERS for the series finale.

Marvel Studios

"Welcome home Agent Carter"

The postcredits scene sees Sharon Carter -- who'd been on the run since helping the fugitive Steve Rogers, Sam and Bucky in Captain America: Civil War -- getting a pardon from the US government. On the face of it, that definitely seems like the right call, but we know Sharon has gone to the dark side.

Earlier in the episode, it was confirmed that ludicrously suspicious Sharon was Power Broker, the mysterious power behind criminal island Madripoor and the one responsible for giving the Flag Smashers their powers.

Marvel Studios/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

She killed Flag Smasher boss Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) before Karli could out her, so her cover remains intact and now her reach is greater than ever.

"Start lining up our buyers. Super soldiers might be off the menu, but we're about to have full access to government secrets, prototype weapons, you name it," she tells a contact over the phone after being pardoned. "There should be something for everyone."

You did it right outside the building Sharon, what if someone heard you?

This wasn't the most exciting stinger, since it was a startlingly obvious twist. It feels a lot like WandaVision's Agatha Harkness reveal, without the glorious musical number.

US Agent

After helping Sam and Bucky stop the Flag Smashers and losing his knockoff shield, Walker dyes his Captain America costume black and officially enters the employ of Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

"Things are about to get weird. So when they do, we're not gonna need a Captain America, we're gonna need a...US Agent," says Val.

Marvel Studios/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

It's unclear exactly what "weird" means. In the comics, Val worked for SHIELD but was revealed to be a Russian sleeper agent. She also infiltrated Hydra for SHIELD and assumed the identity of Madame Hydra, but her true allegiance was with the Russians. Walker's comic book counterpart is a darker version of Captain America, and more willing to take extreme measures on behalf of his country.

We don't yet know who MCU Val is working for and what her plan is, but her comic history offers plenty of options. She could be helping to restore Hydra or working for some new clandestine group, and Walker might just be the first of her morally questionable recruits.

This story will be updated shortly.