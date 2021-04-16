Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 5 recap: New Captain America has some explaining to do

Marvel Studios/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

In the wake of new Captain America John Walker taking a dark turn last week, episode 5 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier -- entitled Truth -- dropped on Friday. It's time to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe reacts to the newly Super Soldier Serum-empowered Walker (Wyatt Russell) publicly slaying a defeated member of antinationalist Flag Smashers.

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), aka Falcon and Winter Soldier, witnessed the killing after losing track of Flag Smasher leader Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman). Their morally dubious ally Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) is also in the wind, as he flees Wakandan special forces seeking justice for killing their country's king.

The show six months after Avengers: Endgame. Let's fling a shield at some SPOILERS for the penultimate episode.

Walker's new path

After Sam and Bucky take the shield from an unhinged Walker and he formally gets booted out of the Captain America role by the US government, Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) swoops in to offer him a new role. She's one of those flamboyant, pushy Marvel characters this show hasn't had enough of,

"You did the right thing taking the serum," she says. "It has made you very, very valuable to certain people."

Val also gives him a blank business card, which seems like a strong networking power play. Her comic book counterpart has a complex history -- she's typically linked to Nick Fury and SHIELD, but was a Russian sleeper agent and once joined Hydra. So her allegiance is spotty -- it seems her MCU counterpart might be working for some clandestine extra-governmental group.

The episode ends with a mid-credits scene in which Walker puts a new shield together, implying that he's going to become US Agent. In the comics, this character is a darker, more intense version of Captain America.

