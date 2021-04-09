Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 4 recap: New Captain America gets extreme

Marvel Studios/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

After a trip to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's wretched hive of scum and villainy last week, episode 4 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier -- entitled The Whole World Is Watching -- landed on Friday. The show takes place six months after Avengers: Endgame, as the world tries to handle the unexpected return of billions of people.

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and questionable ally Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) are on the hunt for the Super Soldier Serum-empowered antinationalist Flag Smashers. However, Bucky discovers they're being followed by Wakandan special forces member Ayo (Florence Kasumba), who's tracking Zemo -- the man who killed her country's king.

Elsewhere, new Captain America John Walker (Wyatt Russell) realizes that tailing Sam and Bucky is his best bet for reaching the Flag Smashers and their leader, the ruthless Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman).

Let's track some SPOILERS.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

Blood on the shield

The episode ends with Walker, newly empowered after sneakily taking the last of the Super Soldier Serum, flying into a rage after Karli accidentally kills his partner Lemar Hoskins (Cle Bennett), aka Battlestar, with a single superpowered punch to the chest.

Karli manages to slip into the crowd, but Walker runs down her fellow Flag Smasher Nico (Noah Mills) on the street and publicly kills him with Cap's shield. As you'd expect, someone records this dark moment and the image of the bloodied shield is broadcast to the world. Uh oh.

This article will be updated shortly.