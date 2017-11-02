This story isn't fake news, but "fake news" has been named the Word of the Year by Glasgow-based Collins Dictionary. Even though it's two words, not one.

"It has been derided by the leader of the free world and accused of influencing elections, but 'fake news' is today legitimate news as it is named Collins' Word of the Year 2017," the dictionary site announced Thursday.

Good luck going back in time and trying out the phrase on yourself just two years ago because it barely existed then. Collins reports that "the word saw an unprecedented usage increase [of] 365 percent since 2016."

Collins defines the term as meaning "false, often sensational, information disseminated under the guise of news reporting."

The site also listed a number of runner-up words. "Antifa," "fidget spinner," "gender-fluid," "echo chamber" and "gig economy" all made that list. And one of the almost-ran words was distinctly British -- "Corbynmania" is defined as "fervent enthusiasm for Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the UK Labour Party."

The dictionary teamed up with UK improv group The Free Association to produce a fake newscast highlighting fake news.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.