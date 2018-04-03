Fake news on YouTube shooting spreads, despite recent efforts

Even before police secured YouTube's headquarters after a shooting there Tuesday, social media was flooded with a familiar scourge: fake news.

Every major social network has its own challenges with disinformation. They've enacted series of algorithmic and structural changes in order to combat its spread. Just as Tuesday's shooting raged, Facebook said it was scrubbing more than 270 pages linked to a Russian troll farm.

Police say three victims in the shooting in San Bruno, California, have been transported for emergency treatment and the suspected female shooter was found dead from what they believe to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The headquarters has been evacuated and law enforcement officers are continuing to investigate.

You'd never know that on Twitter, where various accounts claimed to know much more about the incident and its perpetrator than law enforcement. Many were passed over, but some still managed to attract dozens of interactions.

Someone rebooted a common hoax that actor Sam Hyde was the shooter, a frequent accusation following shootings. The post included a photo of Hyde carrying an assault weapon.

NEWS UPDATE: The @YouTube shooter wearing a headscarf and being a female is FAKE NEWS designed to throw you off and cover up the truth. The #YouTube active shooter is former #YouTuber Sam Hyde. pic.twitter.com/srT1IifQ5v — DNWS (🎂 in 2 days) #TEAMBRODY (@DeDeDeNWS) April 3, 2018

Another bogus claim was that YouTuber Matt Jarbo is behind the shooting,

#Breaking #News



Active shooter at #Youtube HQ tweeted out this image shortly before commencing his attack



Image accompanied by the following message:



"I told you to turn off that pesky adblock"



Shooter is still at large pic.twitter.com/LWhMVIiQjC — Pave Darker (@APaverDarkly) April 3, 2018

I'm not worried about stopping the trolls from posting. They're gonna do it regardless. HOWEVER, if a news outlet doesn't catch it, I'd rather there be some kind of indicator that I'm not the culprit. Because obviously this will keep happening with every shooting/tragedy. https://t.co/E7N12LLhlj — Matt Jarbo (@mundanematt) April 3, 2018

False flag conspirators reemerged in their corner of Twitter to make their familiar claims about crisis actors participating in the shooting.

Getting conflicting reports here I read in one place that a woman killed only herself there and then in another place -that they were crisis actors, I mean people, showing up at the hospital -so is this not yet another false flag? I mean obviously it is, too obvious. 🇺🇸🐇🇺🇸 — One of Millions 🌟🇺🇸🌟 (@Lady_Greenstone) April 3, 2018

When a Crisis Actor goes hyperbolic and decides to wing it with the most inane narrative you'll hear: "Shot 10 times!". The super sketchy gray haired guy who refused to give his name "because everyone knows me". I wonder what the pay scale is.. obviously low budget. #YouTubeHQ https://t.co/471vIxa313 — Zach Wellz PhD (@WellzZach) April 3, 2018

Even a BuzzFeed reporter actively debunking fake news was pulled into the misinformation.

29: This is literally me. pic.twitter.com/lSCgaF49SH — Jane Lytvynenko 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ (@JaneLytv) April 3, 2018

And the Twitter account of one of the first YouTube employees to report the attack was hacked, prompting Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to step in.

We’re on it — jack (@jack) April 3, 2018

Dorsey also addressed the issue of fake news on Twitter in a later statement.

We’re also aware of the misinformation being spread on Twitter. We’re tracking, learning, and taking action. We‘re working diligently on product solutions to help. https://t.co/V8vmxgFkmR — jack (@jack) April 3, 2018

YouTube itself, which has been subject to widespread criticism for surfacing conspiratorial videos in the wake of tragedies, was promoting verified media sources through the early waves of reports.

On Reddit, subreddits known for incubating conspiracies that spread to other networks reacted exactly how you'd expect them to.

Meanwhile on Gab, a social network that has become a haven for extremist and conspiratorial threads, speculation familiar to anyone following the rise of fake news emerged.

And even our own Facebook account was subjected to comments promoting fake news before they were removed, echoing a refrain that Parkland shooting survivor and activist David Hogg was in some way involved.

BREAKING: David Hogg rode his bike to youtube hq and will provide exclusive interviews during the shooting, shortly.#TuesdayThoughts #YoutubeShooting — Wednesdayy 🇺🇸 (@RealWednesdayy) April 3, 2018

