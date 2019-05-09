A group of people who describe themselves as victims of fake news is asking social media companies to do more to battle misinformation.
"Despite what you say in public, your platforms continue to be weaponized to spread lies, hate and fear. So we've come together from different corners of the world to say, enough is enough. You couldn't protect us, but you can protect others," the group said Thursday in an open letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki.
The group, which was organized by advocacy group Avaaz, includes a Finnish journalist who received death threats for exposing Russian troll farms, leaders of the persecuted Rohingya in Myanmar, an unvaccinated teenager and the father of a Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim. They also met with executives from social media companies this week. The idea, according to Avaaz, is to put faces to the "human cost of the crisis fueled by their platforms."
Avaaz was also responsible for the cutouts of Zuckerberg in DC last year when he testified before Congress. Its related Correct the Record campaign calls on platforms to show corrections from independent fact checkers when someone has shared or seen misinformation.
A Twitter representative said that hearing these people's stories will help inform its decision making. Facebook and YouTube didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Apple is nixing iPhone parenting apps: Here's why: Let's dive into the saga of mobile device management, or MDM, software and why it's causing a showdown between Apple and iOS developers.
What Amazon's one-day shipping means for you: Last week, Amazon announced it will decrease the standard shipping time for Prime members from two days to one. In this Tech Minute, here's how this change will impact your deliveries.
Discuss: Fake news on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube has real victims, says open letter
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.